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Mountain Money

LIHTC financing, local partnerships address Park City’s workforce housing crisis

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published September 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM MDT
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A few of the front of Engine House. The development opened its doors December 2025.
Tanzi Propst
/
Park City Municipal
A few of the front of Engine House. The development opened its doors December 2025.

Developer Rory Murphy discusses the history and growing need for affordable housing in Park City and the Wasatch Back. Drawing on more than 30 years of local development experience, Murphy explains why attainable housing is essential to keeping workers and families in the community. He breaks down the public-private partnerships and federal tax credits that helped make the 123-unit Engine House project possible. Murphy also addresses misconceptions about affordable housing, including traffic impacts and how residents qualify.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy