LIHTC financing, local partnerships address Park City’s workforce housing crisis
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Developer Rory Murphy discusses the history and growing need for affordable housing in Park City and the Wasatch Back. Drawing on more than 30 years of local development experience, Murphy explains why attainable housing is essential to keeping workers and families in the community. He breaks down the public-private partnerships and federal tax credits that helped make the 123-unit Engine House project possible. Murphy also addresses misconceptions about affordable housing, including traffic impacts and how residents qualify.