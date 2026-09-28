Talking realities of college NIL deals; teaching kids financial literacy

The introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) monetization has fundamentally transformed college athletics, turning young student-athletes into instant entrepreneurs and bringing significant financial opportunities and challenges to university campuses nationwide. On this episode of Mountain Money, hosts Roger Goldman and Kevin Kennedy speak with former University of Virginia national champion soccer goalkeeper and veteran financial advisor Tom Henske about how student-athletes can navigate these uncharted financial waters.

Drawing on decades of financial planning and athletic coaching, Henske outlines the shift from traditional compliance meetings to today's multi-million-dollar NIL landscape, where social media presence and donor backing influence opportunities across both major revenue sports and Olympic sports.

Henske highlights the widespread financial risks facing college athletes today, particularly "sudden wealth syndrome," which includes impulsive purchases and pressure to lend money to friends and acquaintances. He details his work creating accessible financial literacy tools, including his book, The NIL Financial Playbook and his digital learning program, Athlete Edge, which, by combining concise video modules with interactive AI features and team-based Q&A sessions, Henske aims to create standard guardrails that protect student-athletes while giving athletic departments structured ways to deliver personal finance education without conflicts of interest.