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Mountain Money

The business of speed: Derek Daly on his journey to Formula 1 and beyond

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:07 PM MDT
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Derek Daly
Derek Daly
Derek Daly

On this episode of Mountain Money, host Kevin Kennedy welcomes former Formula 1 and IndyCar driver Derek Daly to discuss his autobiography, Serial Survivor. Born of humble means in Dublin, Ireland, Daly undertook an extraordinary journey to reach the pinnacle of international motorsport. To fund his early dream, he worked 24-hour shifts in Australian iron ore mines to raise the initial funds needed to buy his first Formula Ford race car. Through creative self-financing, persistence, and raw talent, he accomplished the fastest rise from Formula Ford to Formula 1 in racing history, a record that still stands today.

Daly dives deep into the complex financial realities of professional motorsport, explaining how multi-million-dollar sponsorships, international commercial partnerships, and team investments drive the industry. He provides an inside look at racing for legendary teams such as Williams, Tyrrell, and March, reflecting candidly on the extreme pressure, career instability, and personal mistakes that came with rising through the ranks so quickly.

The conversation also details the harrowing September 1984 crash at Michigan International Speedway that nearly ended Daly's life. Slamming into the wall at 217 mph, Daly survived severe injuries in an era when chassis design lagged far behind growing engine speeds. Daly discusses how his accident, along with similar severe crashes of that era, forced a major shift in racing philosophy, pivoting motorsport from a pure focus on speed to a dual focus on speed and safety, and ultimately ushering in the modern era of advanced safety engineering.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman