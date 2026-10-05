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Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Blueprint for human-centered government

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 5, 2026 at 10:56 AM MDT
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Annie Lowrey
Sharon Lehm
Annie Lowrey

Author and journalist Annie Lowrey discusses her new book, "The Time Tax: How the Government Wastes Our Time and How to Fix It." Lowrey examines how complicated applications, endless phone trees and other bureaucratic hurdles consume Americans’ time and make it harder to access essential government services. She compares the fragmented U.S. system with more streamlined approaches used in countries like Estonia. Lowrey also shares ideas for making government simpler, fairer and more efficient.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman