Blueprint for human-centered government

Author and journalist Annie Lowrey discusses her new book, "The Time Tax: How the Government Wastes Our Time and How to Fix It." Lowrey examines how complicated applications, endless phone trees and other bureaucratic hurdles consume Americans’ time and make it harder to access essential government services. She compares the fragmented U.S. system with more streamlined approaches used in countries like Estonia. Lowrey also shares ideas for making government simpler, fairer and more efficient.