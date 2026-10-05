How Honeybee Cakes turned passion into business

Bobbye Sandman, owner of HoneyB Cakes in Francis, joined Mountain Money to share her journey of turning a lifelong affection for baking into a flourishing local business. After working as a respiratory therapist and serving as the lead pastry chef at Deer Valley Resort, Sandman decided during the COVID-19 pandemic to build a commercial kitchen in her garage, allowing her to prioritize family life while creating custom-baked goods and jobs that support a healthy work-life balance for her staff.

Sandman detailed the wide range of offerings available, including artisan sourdough breads, specialty cakes, and pre-made items like take-and-bake chicken pot pies. She highlighted how local customers can find their baked goods through retail partners such as The Stock Exchange in Kamas, as well as Sunday breakfast pop-ups at Gaglione’s Italian Restaurant in Heber.

They also discussed the creative process for custom wedding and birthday cakes and how elaborate projects came together, like a ten-foot Hogwarts castle and personalized themed cakes.