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Mountain Money

How Honeybee Cakes turned passion into business

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 5, 2026 at 10:55 AM MDT
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HoneyB Cakes

Bobbye Sandman, owner of HoneyB Cakes in Francis, joined Mountain Money to share her journey of turning a lifelong affection for baking into a flourishing local business. After working as a respiratory therapist and serving as the lead pastry chef at Deer Valley Resort, Sandman decided during the COVID-19 pandemic to build a commercial kitchen in her garage, allowing her to prioritize family life while creating custom-baked goods and jobs that support a healthy work-life balance for her staff.

Sandman detailed the wide range of offerings available, including artisan sourdough breads, specialty cakes, and pre-made items like take-and-bake chicken pot pies. She highlighted how local customers can find their baked goods through retail partners such as The Stock Exchange in Kamas, as well as Sunday breakfast pop-ups at Gaglione’s Italian Restaurant in Heber.

They also discussed the creative process for custom wedding and birthday cakes and how elaborate projects came together, like a ten-foot Hogwarts castle and personalized themed cakes.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman