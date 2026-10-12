Craft cocktails and local connections at The Parlor
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Dan Warren, owner of The Parlor in Park City’s Prospector neighborhood, talks about bringing decades of hospitality experience in New York City and Chicago to a decidedly local venture. Warren shares the challenges of opening a bar in Utah, from navigating liquor laws to finding the right intimate space away from Main Street. He also discusses crafting a cocktail and food menu with locals in mind and his goal of creating an affordable neighborhood gathering place. Along the way, Warren offers lessons on building a hospitality business through patience, persistence and strong community relationships.