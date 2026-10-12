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Mountain Money

Craft cocktails and local connections at The Parlor

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:58 PM MDT
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Dan Warren of The Parlor, a bar in Park City’s Prospector neighborhood.
Dan Warren
Dan Warren of The Parlor, a bar in Park City’s Prospector neighborhood.

Dan Warren, owner of The Parlor in Park City’s Prospector neighborhood, talks about bringing decades of hospitality experience in New York City and Chicago to a decidedly local venture. Warren shares the challenges of opening a bar in Utah, from navigating liquor laws to finding the right intimate space away from Main Street. He also discusses crafting a cocktail and food menu with locals in mind and his goal of creating an affordable neighborhood gathering place. Along the way, Warren offers lessons on building a hospitality business through patience, persistence and strong community relationships.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy