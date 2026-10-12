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Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

The money, power and personal missteps behind Apollo

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:58 PM MDT
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William D. Cohan author of Money to Burn: The Unvarnished Truth About Leon Black, Apollo, and the Rise of a New Wall Street
Portfolio Books/ Jonno Rattman
William D. Cohan author of Money to Burn: The Unvarnished Truth About Leon Black, Apollo, and the Rise of a New Wall Street

Financial journalist and author William D. Cohan joins Mountain Money to discuss his latest book, "Money to Burn: The Unvarnished Truth About Leon Black, Apollo, and the Rise of a New Wall Street". Cohan traces Black’s path from working alongside Michael Milken at Drexel Burnham Lambert to building Apollo Global Management into one of the world’s most powerful financial firms. He explores the high-stakes deals and leadership battles that shaped Apollo, including its contentious dealings with Utah-based Huntsman Corporation. Cohan also examines Black’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the personal and corporate fallout that ultimately led to his departure from the firm he founded.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy