The money, power and personal missteps behind Apollo

Financial journalist and author William D. Cohan joins Mountain Money to discuss his latest book, "Money to Burn: The Unvarnished Truth About Leon Black, Apollo, and the Rise of a New Wall Street". Cohan traces Black’s path from working alongside Michael Milken at Drexel Burnham Lambert to building Apollo Global Management into one of the world’s most powerful financial firms. He explores the high-stakes deals and leadership battles that shaped Apollo, including its contentious dealings with Utah-based Huntsman Corporation. Cohan also examines Black’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the personal and corporate fallout that ultimately led to his departure from the firm he founded.