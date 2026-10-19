How Nigerian romance scammers target hearts and wallets

New York Times journalist and author Carlos Barragán discusses his new book, "The Yahoo Boys: Love, Deception, and the Real Lives of Nigeria’s Romance Scammers." Barragán’s four-year investigation began after his own mother became the target of an online romance scam originating in Lagos, Nigeria. He shares what he discovered about the economic pressures and personal circumstances driving young people into digital fraud, while also examining the loneliness and desire for connection that scammers exploit. The conversation looks beyond the stereotypes to explore the complicated human stories on both sides of online deception.