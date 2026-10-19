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Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

How Nigerian romance scammers target hearts and wallets

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:31 PM MDT
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Carlos Barragan
Ana Luis Andrade
Carlos Barragan

New York Times journalist and author Carlos Barragán discusses his new book, "The Yahoo Boys: Love, Deception, and the Real Lives of Nigeria’s Romance Scammers." Barragán’s four-year investigation began after his own mother became the target of an online romance scam originating in Lagos, Nigeria. He shares what he discovered about the economic pressures and personal circumstances driving young people into digital fraud, while also examining the loneliness and desire for connection that scammers exploit. The conversation looks beyond the stereotypes to explore the complicated human stories on both sides of online deception.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman