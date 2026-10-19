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Mountain Money

Kitchen experiment turns into eco-friendly ski wax revolution

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:32 PM MDT
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Erik Smith
Kasidee Towery
Erik Smith

Erik Smith, founder and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Board Budder, talks about rethinking one of skiing and snowboarding’s most overlooked environmental impacts: wax. He shares how concerns about petroleum-based products and toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” led him to experiment with hundreds of formulations before developing a plant-based, PFAS-free alternative. Smith also discusses taking Board Budder from his kitchen to national retailers like REI while keeping manufacturing and quality control in Utah.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman