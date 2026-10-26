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Mountain Money

How this Wasatch Back company is simplifying luxury homeownership

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 26, 2026 at 11:51 AM MDT
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Claudia Wilson, founder of The Good Fairy
KZ Method
Claudia Wilson, founder of The Good Fairy

Turning a newly built or renovated luxury home into a livable space takes more than furniture and finishes. Claudia Wilson, founder of The Good Fairy, explains how her Park City-based business handles the details, from stocking kitchens and bathrooms to linens, household essentials and holiday décor.

She shares how The Good Fairy evolved from home organization into full-service home provisioning through The Well-Stocked Home and The Well-Stocked Holiday. She also discusses partnerships with local designers, property managers, realtors and resorts that allow clients to arrive at a completely stocked and ready-to-enjoy home.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman