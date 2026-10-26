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Mountain Money

Inside the birth of the Apple Store

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 26, 2026 at 11:52 AM MDT
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Former Apple retail executive Ron Johnson
Ron Johnson
Former Apple retail executive Ron Johnson

Former Apple Executive Vice President of Retail Ron Johnson shares the origin story of the Apple Store and how his partnership with Steve Jobs helped transform the way technology is sold.

Johnson traces his path from unloading trucks early in his retail career to Target, where his focus on accessible design caught Jobs’ attention. He recounts their first meeting and the shared belief that for Apple to reach beyond tech enthusiasts, customers needed a place to experience its products firsthand. That vision ultimately led to the creation of the Apple Store and a new model for the retail experience.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman