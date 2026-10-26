Inside the birth of the Apple Store

Former Apple Executive Vice President of Retail Ron Johnson shares the origin story of the Apple Store and how his partnership with Steve Jobs helped transform the way technology is sold.

Johnson traces his path from unloading trucks early in his retail career to Target, where his focus on accessible design caught Jobs’ attention. He recounts their first meeting and the shared belief that for Apple to reach beyond tech enthusiasts, customers needed a place to experience its products firsthand. That vision ultimately led to the creation of the Apple Store and a new model for the retail experience.