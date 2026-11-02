How this Parkite transformed an empty Best Buy into an indoor jungle gym

Parents looking to escape the chaotic indoor play spaces of the past will soon have a fresh, nature-inspired alternative in Kimball Junction. Fontaine McFadden shares her entrepreneurial journey in creating Tree House Park City, a 7,500-square-foot indoor playground built around a tranquil, woodland aesthetic. Drawing on her experience as a mother of two young boys, McFadden set out to create a community hub where children can safely burn off energy in imaginative climbing structures and dedicated infant-toddler zones. At the same time, parents can hang out, connect and relax in their coffee shop, featuring local goods, coffee, beer and wine.

Brian Helsper Tree House of Park City business manager Fontaine McFadden

Taking over a vacant corner of the former Best Buy, the venue combines thoughtful parent sightlines with its cozy cafe. McFadden walks through the extensive planning process, from partnering with international playground designers Adventure Solutions to navigate multi-level soft-sided treehouse concepts, to establishing robust cleaning protocols to ensure a pristine environment. Complete with flexible membership models, drop-in day passes, private party rooms and neighborhood partnerships with spots like Hill's Kitchen. Tree House Park City seeks to become a vibrant extension of the Park City community when it opens its doors this winter.