Protecting science investment: The role federal funding plays in basic research

When evaluating major medical breakthroughs and pharmaceutical developments, public discussion frequently focuses on private biopharmaceutical companies bringing new treatments to market. However, behind almost every modern prescription drug lies a foundation of curiosity-driven basic scientific research funded by federal agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). MIT Sloan School of Management Professor Pierre Azoulay breaks down the economic and scientific ecosystem that powers American medical innovation.

Azoulay explains how basic research involves upstream scientific inquiry conducted without immediate commercial applications in mind. Because private companies naturally focus their budgets on short-term product development rather than long-term discoveries whose benefits they cannot solely control, the federal government acts as an essential anchor tenant in the research ecosystem. To illustrate the unpredictable journey of basic science, Azoulay points to Thomas Brock’s NSF-funded study of heat-resistant bacteria in Yellowstone National Park’s hot springs during the 1960s. Decades later, an enzyme discovered in those bacteria proved essential to developing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology, which now bolsters modern medical diagnostics, forensic science, and genetic research.

Azoulay shares key findings from his study on what would happen if the NIH budget were reduced by 40%, which includes analyzing the citation trails of FDA-approved drugs back to specific NIH grants, research findings that detail how 51% of approved drugs cited paper findings from at-risk grants and how 12% relied heavily on science originating from those at-risk funds. Additionally, drugs tied to those grants were more likely to receive FDA priority review, indicating that funding reductions would directly impact critical advances in patient care rather than low-priority development.