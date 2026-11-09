All Arden blends old-world craftsmanship with a personal touch in Park City design

For Michelle Johnson, great design starts with craftsmanship, collaboration and attention to detail. As the founder of All Arden Design Studio in Park City, Johnson combines decades of cabinetry experience with a passion for creating custom spaces that reflect each client's needs and style.

Johnson discusses how her cabinetry is produced by a small family-run workshop in the Midwest, where traditional woodworking techniques meet modern technology. From detailed architectural drawings sent by fax to cabinets built to precise measurements, the process blends old-school craftsmanship with contemporary design. She also explains why quality materials, experienced installers and thoughtful planning are essential to creating cabinetry that lasts.

Located at 1776 Park Avenue in the former Park City TV building, All Arden's appointment-only showroom serves as both a design studio and a collaborative space for homeowners, builders, architects and interior designers. Johnson shares her plans to expand the design collective, build relationships with other local professionals and continue bringing bespoke cabinetry and interior design services to the Wasatch Back.

She also offers advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasizing financial preparation, resourcefulness and the importance of building lasting relationships.