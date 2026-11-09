The Rush for gold, power and the modern world with Nathaniel Philbrick

In January 1848, a routine discovery at a California sawmill ignited one of the most remarkable economic and social disruptions in American history. Hundreds of thousands of fortune-seekers from around the globe descended upon the West, hoping to strike it rich overnight in a merciless pursuit of wealth. On this edition of Mountain Money, guest host and author Nathaniel Philbrick stops by to discuss his sweeping new book, The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World, examining how this historic boom reshaped the American psyche, accelerated technology and communication, and fundamentally changed the trajectory of the nation.

Philbrick dives into the fascinating human stories behind the rush, highlighting primary sources like the colorful letters of a Chilean prospector and the surprising parallels between historical gold fever and modern economic booms. Beyond the folklore of individual prospectors, the conversation delves into the massive geopolitical tension caused by California's meteoric rise. Arriving at a crucial crossroads where the nation was deeply divided over the issue of slavery, the sudden race to claim western riches acted as a long fuse that ultimately ignited the Civil War.