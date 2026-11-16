From a bicycle delivery service operating out of a Seattle saloon basement to one of the world's largest shipping companies, the story of UPS is one of remarkable ambition and innovation. Author Mark Levinson discusses his new book, "The UPS Man: James E. Casey and the Creation of Modern Logistics," which chronicles the unlikely rise of founder James Casey. Levinson explores how Casey's obsession with efficiency, innovative management strategies, and relentless determination transformed a modest messenger service into a global logistics powerhouse. He also reveals the private and complex personality behind the business empire and how Casey's vision helped lay the groundwork for modern retail, e-commerce, and the way we shop today.