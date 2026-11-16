For anyone who has ever grappled with worn-out rental gear, cold boots, and complicated ski trip logistics, Jackson Knoll understood the pain firsthand. Growing up skiing outside of Detroit, Jackson eventually fell in love with Utah and made it his permanent residence in 2008. Identifying a gap in the traditional ski rental market, he set out to build a business that treats the entire ski experience like a seamless, high-end adventure. On this edition of Mountain Money, Jackson joins the program to discuss the evolution of Jackson’s Base Camp and his private mountain-living club, Jackson’s Hideaway, with locations at the base of Park City Mountain and the Canyons Village. During the conversation, Jackson explains the principles behind keeping equipment brand new every single year, offering elite-level tuning programs with former U.S. Ski Team technicians, and eliminating the friction of carrying heavy gear. The discussion also covers the unique business model of building a community-centric private club that offers members everything from free morning waffles and lockers with built-in boot dryers to guided excursions and summer furniture building.

