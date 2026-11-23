Park City’s Alpine Distilling is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a major expansion into a historic railroad roundhouse in Evanston, Wyoming. CEO Sarah Sergent shares how the company is transforming the century-old facility into a new production hub while preserving its unique railroad heritage. She discusses the challenges of growing a local craft distillery into a global brand while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and community. Sergent also shares how Evanston has embraced the project and previews plans for new tasting rooms, community events, and innovative ways to connect with spirits enthusiasts.