For generations of girls, American Girl dolls were more than just toys. They were a way to explore history, discover new stories, and connect with characters from the past. But behind the billion-dollar brand is the remarkable story of Pleasant Rowland, a former schoolteacher who saw an opportunity to reinvent the toy industry. In 1986, she launched a line of historically inspired dolls, combining storytelling, exceptional craftsmanship, and an innovative mail-order business model. In her new book, "An American Girl: How a Billion-Dollar Doll and Its Unlikely Founder Changed Girlhood Forever," author Amanda FitzSimons explores Rowland’s entrepreneurial vision, the challenges she faced, and the lasting cultural impact of her creation. She shares the story behind one of America's most beloved toy brands.