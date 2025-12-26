A Christmas Day ski tradition mixes martinis and local giving

Fred Reynolds and Eric Hoffman recount the origins and evolution of Park City’s Christmas Day Martini Party, a beloved ski-slope tradition that began in the mid-1980s by blending community, humor and holiday spirit.

Volunteers build snow bars on the mountain, serve famously imperfect martinis and raise money for local non-profits. The grassroots fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 for local nonprofits over the past decade.