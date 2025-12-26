© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

A Christmas Day ski tradition mixes martinis and local giving

By Andrea Buchanan
Published December 26, 2025 at 11:41 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Park City Martini Party 2025 logo
Park City Martini Party

Fred Reynolds and Eric Hoffman recount the origins and evolution of Park City’s Christmas Day Martini Party, a beloved ski-slope tradition that began in the mid-1980s by blending community, humor and holiday spirit.

Volunteers build snow bars on the mountain, serve famously imperfect martinis and raise money for local non-profits. The grassroots fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 for local nonprofits over the past decade.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan