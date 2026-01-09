© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Distrikt F is the first and last stop for fashion, fun, photography and feminism

By Andrea Buchanan
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:53 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
(L to R) Madison Limansky, COO of She Money, Vanessa di Palma Wright founder of Farasha and Kristen Pierce professional photographer are three friends who came into the studio to chat all things Distrikt F.
Fashion in Park City is growing and taking on new life with boutiques and local designers, and now with Distrikt F, Summit County's first professional photography studio.

Located in Park City’s Iron Horse District, Distrikt F is a one stop shop for fashion, fun, photogrpahy and feminism. Meet the women behind Distrikt F — a shapeshifting gathering space where creativity comes to play. From pop-ups and fashion drops to photo ops, book launches and intimate events, it’s a fully modular concept built for connection, expression and commerce.

Distrikt F is located on Iron Horse Drive in Park City. It is the first professional photography studio in Summit County and gathering place for the community.
