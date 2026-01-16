The Wasatch Back's 'Avalanche Guru' reads the snow and saves lives

Chad Brackelsberg, executive director emeritus of the Utah Avalanche Center, has more to his story than unstable snow. This "Avalanche Guru" left corporate America to devote his life to snow science and has educated thousands of people in the Wasatch back.

Chad is bad at retirement. After officially retiring from the Avalanche Center, he still digs deep into snow science and how to be more effective at reading the elusive flake in order to save lives. He's also deeply involved in mountaineering and just recently ran the World Cup event in Brighton which will also be an Olympic event in 2034.