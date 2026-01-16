© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Wasatch Back's 'Avalanche Guru' reads the snow and saves lives

By Andrea Buchanan
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:28 AM MST
Chad Brackelsberg digs a snow pit near Reid Peek in the Uintas to evaluate snow stability.
Al Richards
Chad Brackelsberg digs a snow pit near Reid Peek in the Uintas to evaluate snow stability.

Chad Brackelsberg, executive director emeritus of the Utah Avalanche Center, has more to his story than unstable snow. This "Avalanche Guru" left corporate America to devote his life to snow science and has educated thousands of people in the Wasatch back.

Chad is bad at retirement. After officially retiring from the Avalanche Center, he still digs deep into snow science and how to be more effective at reading the elusive flake in order to save lives. He's also deeply involved in mountaineering and just recently ran the World Cup event in Brighton which will also be an Olympic event in 2034.

Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
