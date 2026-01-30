© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Park City locals reveal the secrets behind Sundance

By Andrea Buchanan
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:48 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Main Street closed to cars for a second year during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Main Street closed to cars for a second year during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Andrea Buchanan goes behind the scenes with these locals and gets the story of what goes on behind the glitz and glamour of Sundance. 

Kevin Valaika is the owner of Shabu restaurant on Main Street, and he's had a birds eye view of Sundance since the 90's. Casey Metzger owns the mobile bar company, Top Shelf, and he's been wetting the whistles of Sundance crowds for 30 years. And Annabelle Carroll worked dispatch for the Park City police department for many years during Sundance. She's heard it ALL. 

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan