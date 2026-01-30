Park City locals reveal the secrets behind Sundance

Andrea Buchanan goes behind the scenes with these locals and gets the story of what goes on behind the glitz and glamour of Sundance.

Kevin Valaika is the owner of Shabu restaurant on Main Street, and he's had a birds eye view of Sundance since the 90's. Casey Metzger owns the mobile bar company, Top Shelf, and he's been wetting the whistles of Sundance crowds for 30 years. And Annabelle Carroll worked dispatch for the Park City police department for many years during Sundance. She's heard it ALL.