The creative force behind Fresh Tracks Friday

The very first fresh track was put together by Christie Dilloway on April 20, 2018. And she's been creating fresh tracks every Friday since then. Her taste in music is eclectic and she spends hours each week putting together the list. She's lived in Park City since 1990 and has been a vibrant member of this community decorating homes and hotels for the holidays, marketing for the Egyptian, and a multitude of other jobs that have kept her busy. Andrea Buchanan dubbed her a Renaissance woman in their interview, and it's a title that may stick.