The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The creative force behind Fresh Tracks Friday

By Andrea Buchanan
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:31 AM MST
KPCW's music guru Christie Dilloway arrives in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics
Christie Dilloway
KPCW's music guru Christie Dilloway arrives in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics

The very first fresh track was put together by Christie Dilloway on April 20, 2018. And she's been creating fresh tracks every Friday since then.  Her taste in music is eclectic and she spends hours each week putting together the list. She's lived in Park City since 1990 and has been a vibrant member of this community decorating homes and hotels for the holidays, marketing for the Egyptian, and a multitude of other jobs that have kept her busy.  Andrea Buchanan dubbed her a Renaissance woman in their interview, and it's a title that may stick. 

The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
