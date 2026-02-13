© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Summer of '96: Where the Olympic flame lit their hearts

By Andrea Buchanan
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:01 PM MST
Angie and Jim Brown at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics where they met and began their love story.
Angie Brown
Angie and Jim Brown at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics where they met and began their love story.

Angie and Jim Brown are two Olympic veterans who have worked some of the biggest games in history. They met in Atlanta, fell in love, and continued to work for the biggest stages in the world. From Atlanta to Sydney to Vancouver, their love story stretches across time zones and continents. They put down roots in Park City after the 2002 games. Three boys and many games later, Park City is home and the Olympics continue to light up their lives.

The Brown family in 2017 visiting the Sydney venue where Jim ran the show at the 2000 Olympic Games.
Marina Brown
The Brown family in 2017 visiting the Sydney venue where Jim ran the show at the 2000 Olympic Games.

The Community Campfire
