Summer of '96: Where the Olympic flame lit their hearts

Angie and Jim Brown are two Olympic veterans who have worked some of the biggest games in history. They met in Atlanta, fell in love, and continued to work for the biggest stages in the world. From Atlanta to Sydney to Vancouver, their love story stretches across time zones and continents. They put down roots in Park City after the 2002 games. Three boys and many games later, Park City is home and the Olympics continue to light up their lives.

Marina Brown The Brown family in 2017 visiting the Sydney venue where Jim ran the show at the 2000 Olympic Games.