© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

From world traveler to Park City DJ Allison Williams finds home at Lucky Ones and KPCW

By Andrea Buchanan
Published February 20, 2026 at 10:59 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Allison and Aaron Williams in Simi Valley, CA ready for their two year cross country adventure with their dogs Obi and Hapa.
Lindsay Lane
/
Allison Williams
Allison and Aaron Williams in Simi Valley, CA ready for their two year cross country adventure with their dogs Obi and Hapa.

From New Orleans to Hawaii to 40 states in an RV, Allison Williams never expected Park City to be the place she’d call home — but a broken-down motorhome and a summer job at Lucky Ones Coffee changed everything. In this Behind the DJ conversation, the KPCW volunteer shares her passion for empowering the neurodiverse community, her deep radio roots, and why every shift includes at least one Taylor Swift song — whether listeners request it or not.

KPCW DJ Allison Williams in studio
Allison Williams
KPCW DJ Allison Williams in studio

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan