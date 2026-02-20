From world traveler to Park City DJ Allison Williams finds home at Lucky Ones and KPCW

From New Orleans to Hawaii to 40 states in an RV, Allison Williams never expected Park City to be the place she’d call home — but a broken-down motorhome and a summer job at Lucky Ones Coffee changed everything. In this Behind the DJ conversation, the KPCW volunteer shares her passion for empowering the neurodiverse community, her deep radio roots, and why every shift includes at least one Taylor Swift song — whether listeners request it or not.

Allison Williams KPCW DJ Allison Williams in studio