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The Community Campfire

‘Women Rising:’ Two Heber Valley women share stories of courage and change

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published March 13, 2026 at 11:47 AM MDT
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Beth Wilde (L) and Lyndee Scott with her family (R)
Beth Wilde/Lyndee Scott
Beth Wilde (L) and Lyndee Scott with her family (R)

At a Women Rising workshop in the Heber Valley, stories surfaced that went far beyond the evening’s theme. Amber Borowski Johnson follows up with two women she met that night—one rebuilding her life after leaving an abusive marriage and starting a new career in her 60s, the other reflecting on addiction, jail and choosing sobriety more than a decade ago. Their stories explore the courage it takes to start over.

Lyndee Scott's last mugshot
1 of 3  — Lyndee Scott's last mugshot.jpg
Lyndee Scott's last mugshot
Lyndee Scott
Lyndee Scott and family
2 of 3  — Lyndee Scott and family 1.jpg
Lyndee Scott and family
Lyndee Scott
Beth Wilde
3 of 3  — Beth Wilde .jpg
Beth Wilde
Beth Wilde

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson