‘Women Rising:’ Two Heber Valley women share stories of courage and change
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At a Women Rising workshop in the Heber Valley, stories surfaced that went far beyond the evening’s theme. Amber Borowski Johnson follows up with two women she met that night—one rebuilding her life after leaving an abusive marriage and starting a new career in her 60s, the other reflecting on addiction, jail and choosing sobriety more than a decade ago. Their stories explore the courage it takes to start over.
1 of 3 — Lyndee Scott's last mugshot.jpg
Lyndee Scott's last mugshot
Lyndee Scott
2 of 3 — Lyndee Scott and family 1.jpg
Lyndee Scott and family
Lyndee Scott
3 of 3 — Beth Wilde .jpg
Beth Wilde
Beth Wilde