‘Women Rising:’ Two Heber Valley women share stories of courage and change

At a Women Rising workshop in the Heber Valley, stories surfaced that went far beyond the evening’s theme. Amber Borowski Johnson follows up with two women she met that night—one rebuilding her life after leaving an abusive marriage and starting a new career in her 60s, the other reflecting on addiction, jail and choosing sobriety more than a decade ago. Their stories explore the courage it takes to start over.

1 of 3 — Lyndee Scott's last mugshot.jpg Lyndee Scott's last mugshot Lyndee Scott 2 of 3 — Lyndee Scott and family 1.jpg Lyndee Scott and family Lyndee Scott 3 of 3 — Beth Wilde .jpg Beth Wilde Beth Wilde