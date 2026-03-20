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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Mike Rogers

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published March 20, 2026 at 11:41 AM MDT
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Mike Rogers performing in-studio for The Community Campfire
KPCW
Mike Rogers performing in-studio for The Community Campfire

A chance meeting with Robert Redford pulled Boston musician Mike Rogers to Park City, where decades of bartending gigs, piano bars, and jam bands turned into a life built on music, community, and storytelling. Now, through dueling pianos, songwriting, and songs like “Beautiful Life” and “Anything at All,” he reflects on the passage of time and the roads not taken—reminding us how a life in music can both slip by and mean everything at once.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick