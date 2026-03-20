LIVE from the KPCW studio: Mike Rogers

A chance meeting with Robert Redford pulled Boston musician Mike Rogers to Park City, where decades of bartending gigs, piano bars, and jam bands turned into a life built on music, community, and storytelling. Now, through dueling pianos, songwriting, and songs like “Beautiful Life” and “Anything at All,” he reflects on the passage of time and the roads not taken—reminding us how a life in music can both slip by and mean everything at once.