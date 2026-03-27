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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

A suite mystery in Greenwich

Published March 27, 2026 at 11:37 AM MDT
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Joel Zuckerman with grandbaby and granddaughter
Joel Zuckerman
Joel Zuckerman with grandbaby and granddaughter

Park City resident Joel Zuckerman came to Greenwich for what he thought would be just another speaking engagement—but later that night, in his suite, the evening took unexpected turns. Strange hallways, odd encounters and a string of surprises set the stage for a story full of suspense, humor and moments that feel almost too bizarre to be true.

In this episode of The Community Campfire, Joel takes listeners on an evening that starts ordinary and ends unforgettable.

Do you have a story to share? Email campfire@kpcw.org.

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