A suite mystery in Greenwich

Park City resident Joel Zuckerman came to Greenwich for what he thought would be just another speaking engagement—but later that night, in his suite, the evening took unexpected turns. Strange hallways, odd encounters and a string of surprises set the stage for a story full of suspense, humor and moments that feel almost too bizarre to be true.

In this episode of The Community Campfire, Joel takes listeners on an evening that starts ordinary and ends unforgettable.

Do you have a story to share? Email campfire@kpcw.org.