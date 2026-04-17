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The Community Campfire

Teacher Appreciation Week gets student-led upgrade

By Andrea Buchanan
Published April 17, 2026 at 10:47 AM MDT
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Park City High School.
Parker Malatesta
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KPCW
Park City High School.

Park City High School sophomore and student council member Lila Owen is taking Teacher Appreciation Week to the next level—organizing a full week of thoughtful, creative events to honor the teachers who shape students’ lives. From coffee trucks and popcorn bars to therapy puppies, baby goats, and handmade bouquets, the week is designed to show genuine gratitude in fun and meaningful ways. Lila also shares why recognizing teachers matters so deeply to her, highlighting the educators who take the time to see students as individuals beyond the classroom. With help from local sponsors and a call for community involvement, she’s hoping to add even more special touches—like dinners, spa treatments, and surprise prizes—to give teachers the appreciation they truly deserve.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan