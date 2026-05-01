KPCW Keeps Jazz Alive for International Jazz Day

We welcome back Rich Rector, host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz, for a conversation rooted in rhythm, history and a deep love of the genre. Rector shares how he curated each show during his four years on KPCW, the inspiration behind his themes and what continues to draw him to jazz.

The conversation also highlights International Jazz Day and why it matters—both globally and here in the Wasatch Back. In honor of the occasion, KPCW is airing a special Rich Tones Curated Jazz showcase tonight and tomorrow at 10 p.m., making it the only station in Utah to celebrate the day with dedicated programming.