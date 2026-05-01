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The Community Campfire

KPCW Keeps Jazz Alive for International Jazz Day

By John Burdick,
Mitchell ElliottRich Rector
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:43 PM MDT
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We welcome back Rich Rector, host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz, for a conversation rooted in rhythm, history and a deep love of the genre. Rector shares how he curated each show during his four years on KPCW, the inspiration behind his themes and what continues to draw him to jazz.

The conversation also highlights International Jazz Day and why it matters—both globally and here in the Wasatch Back. In honor of the occasion, KPCW is airing a special Rich Tones Curated Jazz showcase tonight and tomorrow at 10 p.m., making it the only station in Utah to celebrate the day with dedicated programming.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
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Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector