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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: David Park

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:02 PM MDT
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Internationally acclaimed violinist David H. Park in studio at KPCW
Bill Skinner
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KPCW
Internationally acclaimed violinist David H. Park in studio at KPCW

Renowned violinist David Park has performed in prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall and faraway places like North Korea. He joins "The Community Campire" to highlight his upcoming concert at the Eccles Center May 18 and a masterclass at Park City High School. Along with Lori Decker Whiteley, managing director of Excellence in the Community, they have a mission to bring free concerts to underserved communities, funded by grants. Park performs Edward Elgar's "Salut d'Amour" and Fritz Kreisler's "Praeludium Und Allegro" in the KPCW studio.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick