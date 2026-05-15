LIVE from the KPCW studio: David Park

Renowned violinist David Park has performed in prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall and faraway places like North Korea. He joins "The Community Campire" to highlight his upcoming concert at the Eccles Center May 18 and a masterclass at Park City High School. Along with Lori Decker Whiteley, managing director of Excellence in the Community, they have a mission to bring free concerts to underserved communities, funded by grants. Park performs Edward Elgar's "Salut d'Amour" and Fritz Kreisler's "Praeludium Und Allegro" in the KPCW studio.