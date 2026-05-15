© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Inside the community where women rewrite what’s possible

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:06 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
“Never Ever” riders with Ignite Adventure and Wellness.
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
“Never Ever” riders with Ignite Adventure and Wellness.

Anna Cox co-founded Ignite Adventure and Wellness to empower women in the outdoors through skill-building and connection.

The Community Campfire joins an Ignite “never ever” mountain bike clinic, where women are learning to mountain bike under the guidance of a coach who was once a beginner in the program a few years ago.

What unfolds is a shared experience of women breaking barriers within themselves, discovering that strength often shows up unexpectedly and that simply showing up can be enough to change what they believe is possible.

Ingnite Adventure and Wellness coaches Anna Cox and Sarah Lundskog
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Ingnite Adventure and Wellness coaches Anna Cox and Sarah Lundskog

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson