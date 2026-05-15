Inside the community where women rewrite what’s possible

Anna Cox co-founded Ignite Adventure and Wellness to empower women in the outdoors through skill-building and connection.

The Community Campfire joins an Ignite “never ever” mountain bike clinic, where women are learning to mountain bike under the guidance of a coach who was once a beginner in the program a few years ago.

What unfolds is a shared experience of women breaking barriers within themselves, discovering that strength often shows up unexpectedly and that simply showing up can be enough to change what they believe is possible.