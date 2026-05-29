LIVE from the KPCW studio: Alicia Stockman

For Alicia Stockman, the road home has been a long one. The Heber City singer-songwriter returns to The Community Campfire to share the story behind her new album, "Homebound," a collection of songs that reflects years of growth, heartbreak, self-discovery, and finding her own voice as an artist. Along the way, she talks about building a backyard concert series, recording the album near Nashville, and learning to value meaningful connections with listeners over streaming numbers. She performs the album's title track, "Homebound," and closes with "September," an award-winning song born from a quiet moment on a Summit Park trail.

MORE FROM ALICIA: https://aliciastockman.com/

