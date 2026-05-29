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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Alicia Stockman

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:25 AM MDT
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Alicia Stockman in the KPCW studio
Mitchell Elliott
/
KPCW
Alicia Stockman in the KPCW studio

For Alicia Stockman, the road home has been a long one. The Heber City singer-songwriter returns to The Community Campfire to share the story behind her new album, "Homebound," a collection of songs that reflects years of growth, heartbreak, self-discovery, and finding her own voice as an artist. Along the way, she talks about building a backyard concert series, recording the album near Nashville, and learning to value meaningful connections with listeners over streaming numbers. She performs the album's title track, "Homebound," and closes with "September," an award-winning song born from a quiet moment on a Summit Park trail.

MORE FROM ALICIA: https://aliciastockman.com/

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick