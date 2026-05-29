Inside the program working to change the way teens and seniors connect

What starts as an unlikely pairing between teenagers and seniors becomes something much more personal inside the Sages and Seekers program in the Heber Valley. The Community Campfire follows a four-time teen “seeker” and her sage as conversations about slang and generational differences slowly give way to a deeper connection.

Along the way come laughter, vulnerability and unexpected friendship, culminating in a final celebration where teens share deeply personal letters about loneliness, healing and the people who helped them feel seen. Join us for an intimate look at the conversations and connections that unfolded over eight weeks together.