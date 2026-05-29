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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Inside the program working to change the way teens and seniors connect

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:28 AM MDT
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Sages and Seekers participants Paula and Emilia
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Sages and Seekers participants Paula and Emilia

What starts as an unlikely pairing between teenagers and seniors becomes something much more personal inside the Sages and Seekers program in the Heber Valley. The Community Campfire follows a four-time teen “seeker” and her sage as conversations about slang and generational differences slowly give way to a deeper connection.

Along the way come laughter, vulnerability and unexpected friendship, culminating in a final celebration where teens share deeply personal letters about loneliness, healing and the people who helped them feel seen. Join us for an intimate look at the conversations and connections that unfolded over eight weeks together.

Sages and Seekers Class 4
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Sages and Seekers Class 4
Amber Johnson / KPCW
Sages and Seekers collaborative activity
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Sages and Seekers collaborative activity
Amber Johnson / KPCW
Graham, a Seeker, with Peter, a Sage, and the "imperfect" award.
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Graham, a Seeker, with Peter, a Sage, and the "imperfect" award.
Amber Johsnon / KPCW
Sages and Seekers Class 5 registration flyer
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Wasatch County Library Sages and Seekers

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson