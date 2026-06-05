LIVE from the KPCW studio: Saemore

After realizing acting wasn't her true path, Sadie Mortensen, better known as Saemore, followed her passion for music, creating her debut album "Lucky Woman" in just nine months while developing a distinctive indie-Western sound influenced by everyone from Johnny Cash to spaghetti-Western film scores. She joins the Campfire Music Sesh and performs two songs in the KPCW studio, including “Small Town Guy” and her latest release, “Gold Rush.”

Instagram: @saemoreofficial

Find her music under Saemore on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other streaming platforms.