LIVE from the KPCW studio: Saemore
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After realizing acting wasn't her true path, Sadie Mortensen, better known as Saemore, followed her passion for music, creating her debut album "Lucky Woman" in just nine months while developing a distinctive indie-Western sound influenced by everyone from Johnny Cash to spaghetti-Western film scores. She joins the Campfire Music Sesh and performs two songs in the KPCW studio, including “Small Town Guy” and her latest release, “Gold Rush.”
Instagram: @saemoreofficial
Find her music under Saemore on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other streaming platforms.