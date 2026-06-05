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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Saemore

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published June 5, 2026 at 2:44 PM MDT
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Singer-songwriter Saemore in the KPCW studio
KPCW
Singer-songwriter Saemore in the KPCW studio

After realizing acting wasn't her true path, Sadie Mortensen, better known as Saemore, followed her passion for music, creating her debut album "Lucky Woman" in just nine months while developing a distinctive indie-Western sound influenced by everyone from Johnny Cash to spaghetti-Western film scores. She joins the Campfire Music Sesh and performs two songs in the KPCW studio, including “Small Town Guy” and her latest release, “Gold Rush.”

Instagram: @saemoreofficial

Find her music under Saemore on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other streaming platforms.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick