Heber Valley's best-kept secret: The Casperville Road Museum

On a quiet road in the Heber Valley, there’s a place most people drive past without realizing what they’re missing. From the outside, it looks like a stretch of rural homestead. But behind it is something far more unusual: a sprawling, hand-built world of artifacts, buildings and memories assembled over decades by one man who refuses to let the valley’s past disappear.

John Besendorfer knows the story behind everything on the property and the deeper you go, the harder it becomes to tell where history ends and his memory begins. This is not a museum you simply visit. It’s one you are invited into by the man who remembers it all.