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The Community Campfire

Heber Valley's best-kept secret: The Casperville Road Museum

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:07 PM MDT
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John Besendorfer at his Casperville Road Museum.
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
John Besendorfer at his Casperville Road Museum.

On a quiet road in the Heber Valley, there’s a place most people drive past without realizing what they’re missing. From the outside, it looks like a stretch of rural homestead. But behind it is something far more unusual: a sprawling, hand-built world of artifacts, buildings and memories assembled over decades by one man who refuses to let the valley’s past disappear.

John Besendorfer knows the story behind everything on the property and the deeper you go, the harder it becomes to tell where history ends and his memory begins. This is not a museum you simply visit. It’s one you are invited into by the man who remembers it all.

John Besendorfer showcasing the colorful books he wrote about his childhood in the Heber Valley.
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John Besendorfer showcasing the colorful books he wrote about his childhood in the Heber Valley.
Amber Johnson / KPCW
John Besendorfer in the History Room at the Casperville Road Museum.
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John Besendorfer in the History Room at the Casperville Road Museum.
Amber Johnson / KPCW
Inside the Casperville Road Museum
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Inside the Casperville Road Museum
Amber Johnson / KPCW

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Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson