Learning to be human

On "The Community Campfire," Amber Borowski Johnson sits with Rachelle Rasband Chase to talk about perfectionism and how deeply it can shape a life from the inside out. She reflects on how easily these patterns can take hold and how difficult they can be to change.

While rooted in disordered eating, this is also a story for all of us. The ways we carry pain, the ways we numb what feels too heavy and the long, often difficult process of finding our way back to ourselves.