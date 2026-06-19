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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Learning to be human

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published June 19, 2026 at 3:35 PM MDT
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Photo of Rachelle Chase
The Chase Family

On "The Community Campfire," Amber Borowski Johnson sits with Rachelle Rasband Chase to talk about perfectionism and how deeply it can shape a life from the inside out. She reflects on how easily these patterns can take hold and how difficult they can be to change.

While rooted in disordered eating, this is also a story for all of us. The ways we carry pain, the ways we numb what feels too heavy and the long, often difficult process of finding our way back to ourselves.

Rachelle Chase with her husband David
The Chase Family
Rachelle Chase with her husband David

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson