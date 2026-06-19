LIVE from the KPCW studio: Bryon Friedman

For four years, Park City native, former World Cup skier, and musician Bryon Friedman has been bringing the community together to celebrate the changing seasons, and this year’s Summer Solstice gathering continues the tradition with an evening of live music on a private ranch along the Weber River in Peoa. The event takes place Saturday, June 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. and features performances by White Wolf, Megan Blue, and Friedman’s band Freedog, with access available through the band's email list. He also performs “Spring Cleaning,” a song inspired by a difficult turning point in his ski racing career, and “Fallen So Far,” a reflective piece about how people treat one another and the planet.

