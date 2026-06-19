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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Bryon Friedman

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published June 19, 2026 at 3:33 PM MDT
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Picture of musician Bryon Friedman at KPCW.
Matt Sampson
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KPCW
Musician Bryon Friedman

For four years, Park City native, former World Cup skier, and musician Bryon Friedman has been bringing the community together to celebrate the changing seasons, and this year’s Summer Solstice gathering continues the tradition with an evening of live music on a private ranch along the Weber River in Peoa. The event takes place Saturday, June 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. and features performances by White Wolf, Megan Blue, and Friedman’s band Freedog, with access available through the band's email list. He also performs “Spring Cleaning,” a song inspired by a difficult turning point in his ski racing career, and “Fallen So Far,” a reflective piece about how people treat one another and the planet.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick