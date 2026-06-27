The Man Who Helped Build Modern Park City: Myles Rademan

When Miles Rademan arrived in Park City in 1987, the town was at a crossroads. Construction had stalled, Main Street was struggling, and community leaders were searching for a vision that would preserve the town's character while creating a sustainable future.

In this Community Campfire conversation with Andrea Buchanan, Rademan reflects on the ideas that helped shape modern Park City—from protecting iconic open spaces like McPolin Farm, PC Hill, and Round Valley to revitalizing Main Street and founding Leadership Park City. He also shares the resistance many of those ideas initially faced, including something as simple as hanging flower baskets downtown.

It's a fascinating look back at the people, decisions, and long-term vision that transformed a struggling mining town into one of America's most beloved mountain communities—and a reminder that today's Park City didn't happen by accident.