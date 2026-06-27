© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Man Who Helped Build Modern Park City: Myles Rademan

By Andrea Buchanan
Published June 27, 2026 at 10:53 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Myles Rademan: Then and Now
Myles Rademan
/
KPCW/Facebook
Myles Rademan: Then and Now

When Miles Rademan arrived in Park City in 1987, the town was at a crossroads. Construction had stalled, Main Street was struggling, and community leaders were searching for a vision that would preserve the town's character while creating a sustainable future.

In this Community Campfire conversation with Andrea Buchanan, Rademan reflects on the ideas that helped shape modern Park City—from protecting iconic open spaces like McPolin Farm, PC Hill, and Round Valley to revitalizing Main Street and founding Leadership Park City. He also shares the resistance many of those ideas initially faced, including something as simple as hanging flower baskets downtown.

It's a fascinating look back at the people, decisions, and long-term vision that transformed a struggling mining town into one of America's most beloved mountain communities—and a reminder that today's Park City didn't happen by accident.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan