Rocky Canyon Fire grows to 15.6K acres, almost 30% contained

KPCW is working with officials to monitor the Rocky Canyon Fire burning in Summit and Morgan counties. Updates, evacuation notices, containment numbers and shelter locations will be included below as they become available.

Utah Fire Info reported the fire's total size is estimated at more than 15,600 acres and is 29% contained as of Wednesday night.

Crews saw normal fire behavior, with active fire until about 3 a.m., when the fire mostly cooled and calmed.

Utah Fire Info said on Facebook, "The northeast corner closest to Henefer, the fire is pushing high into the rocky area. As it continues to burn, the timber at these elevations will burn hotter and faster. Even through cooler temperatures, the fire was making large runs onto the ridges. This is the fire visible from Morgan County. Crews will continue to be inserted into this higher ground to keep the fire from progressing up the northwest perimeter."

The south edge of the fire in Morgan County along SR-66 and SR-65 is remaining cool. However, there are still pockets of interior heat which crews are monitoring.

Evacuations remain in place for residents west of Main Street in Henefer between East Canyon Road and South Henefer Road.

EVACUATION STATUSES

Evacuation statuses issued by officials are listed below. Evacuation statuses are designated as Ready, Set or Go.

A "Ready" status means residents should locate necessary items they might need in an evacuation event.

A "Set" status means residents should place all necessary items in their car and be prepared to evacuate immediately.

A "Go" status means residents should immediately evacuate the area.

Contact 911 if assistance is needed to evacuate. Do not delay to gather additional belongings.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available on Summit County's website and Utah Fire Info.

Those residents placed under a "Ready" status should begin packing their go-bag. A full list of what should be included can be found here.

Town of Henefer

Officials announced at 3:57 p.m. Monday that all residents west of Main Street in Henefer between East Canyon Road and South Henefer Road are being evacuated. Residents were placed under a "Go" evacuation status and should evacuate the area immediately.

A temporary shelter is open in the LDS Chapel at 40 N. Main St. in Coalville.

Google Maps / KPCW Area west of Main Street in Henefer between East Canyon Road and South Henefer Road via Google Maps.

South of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs/Wohali Way

At 1:25 p.m. Monday, authorities moved residents south of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs/Wohali Way up from a "Ready" status to a "Set" status.

Residents in this area should load their vehicles with their go-bag and essentials. This is not an evacuation notice, but all residents should be ready to leave in a moment's notice if need be.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Summit County officials issued a fire warning for residents south of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs/Wohali Way.

Residents in this area were placed under a "Ready" status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate. However, this is not an evacuation notice.

Officials advised residents to gather important documents, prepare vehicles and animals, gather medicines, and prepare an evacuation bag.

Google Maps / KPCW Area south of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs Road and Wohali Way in Summit County, Utah, via Google Maps.

Morgan County on Highway 66

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Morgan County officials announced that the residents who were evacuated on Hwy 66 from Whites Crossing to East Canyon Dam will be allowed back into their homes. Hwy 66 will remain closed at the junction with Morgan Valley Drive to all but local traffic.

Google Maps / KPCW Area along Highway 66 in Morgan County, Utah, via Google Maps.

Hog Back Summit County to West Henefer Road

Homes between Hog Back Summit County and West Henefer Road were moved into a "GO" status as of 3:16 p.m. Sunday.

All residents in the area above should evacuate immediately.

The community meeting scheduled Sunday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. for Henefer residents and those impacted by the Rocky Canyon Fire was canceled.

Summit County officials said, "At this time, only residents between the Summit County Line at Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road are under evacuation. The rest of the town of Henefer is in READY status."

A temporary shelter has been opened at the Henefer LDS Chapel at 709 N. Main St. in Henefer.

Google Maps/KPCW Area between Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road via Google Maps.

CLOSURES AND ROAD IMPACTS

SR-66 is closed.

is closed. SR-65 from Henefer is closed.

from Henefer is closed. The north end of East Canyon State Park , including Dixie Creek Campground and day-use areas, is under an evacuation order.

, including Dixie Creek Campground and day-use areas, is under an evacuation order. Echo State Park: Visitors are strictly prohibited from going past the shoreline while fire operations are underway. All boat ramps are temporarily closed until further notice. The park remains open and operational for land-based activities.

FIRE UPDATES

9 A.M. WEDNESDAY Utah Fire Info reported that the fire's total size is estimated at 15,366 acres Wednesday morning, up from 14,631 Tuesday evening. It remains 23% contained. Crews saw normal fire behavior, with active fire until about 3 a.m., when the fire mostly cooled and calmed. Utah Fire Info said on Facebook, "The northeast corner closest to Henefer, the fire is pushing high into the rocky area. As it continues to burn, the timber at these elevations will burn hotter and faster. Even through cooler temperatures, the fire was making large runs onto the ridges. This is the fire visible from Morgan County. Crews will continue to be inserted into this higher ground to keep the fire from progressing up the northwest perimeter." The south edge of the fire in Morgan County along SR-66 and SR-65 is remaining cool. However, there are still pockets of interior heat which crews are monitoring. Evacuations remain in place for residents west of Main Street in Henefer between East Canyon Road and South Henefer Road.

SUPPORT

Community members looking to support the firefighting effort and residents displaced by the Rocky Canyon Fire can donate to the Red Cross's Western Wildfires fund here.

Officials said community members can also help by following directions from emergency authorities and remaining aware in case of possible emergency alerts.

PHOTOS