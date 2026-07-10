LIVE from the KPCW studio: Far From It

Utah-based indie rock duo of Liam Given and Beckham White, Far From It, talk about forming the band, blending their shared musical influences, and recording their debut album, "The Contender." They discuss how months of long-distance collaboration led to a heavier, genre-bending indie rock sound and preview their upcoming summer tour across Utah. The duo also performs two original songs from the new record, "Contender" and "Either Or," giving listeners an early taste of the album before its release.