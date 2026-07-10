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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Far From It

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published July 10, 2026 at 2:44 PM MDT
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Liam Given and Beckham White of the band Far From It performing in the KPCW studio
KPCW
Liam Given and Beckham White of the band Far From It performing in the KPCW studio

Utah-based indie rock duo of Liam Given and Beckham White, Far From It, talk about forming the band, blending their shared musical influences, and recording their debut album, "The Contender." They discuss how months of long-distance collaboration led to a heavier, genre-bending indie rock sound and preview their upcoming summer tour across Utah. The duo also performs two original songs from the new record, "Contender" and "Either Or," giving listeners an early taste of the album before its release.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick