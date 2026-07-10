The last word: A Reagan speechwriter's long way home
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William Nixon's resume reads like a history lesson: years spent writing speeches in the Reagan White House, decades co-authoring legislation and building an international consulting firm with clients spanning the globe. His Midway home holds the evidence of it all — mementos and pictures from a life lived at the center of power.
Amber Borowski Johnson sat down with him to hear more about his life. A few hours in, the titles start to fall away. Beneath the headlines is a story Bill has carried quietly for most of his life.
This is an episode about the gifts we're given, the truth we owe ourselves and what happens when one man, after a lifetime, finally brings them together.
1 of 8 — Bill & Tammy Nixon at President Trump Inauguration.jpg
Bill and Tammy Nixon at President Trump's First Inauguration, January 20, 2017
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2 of 8 — Robert Coonrod & Richard Carlson public radio.jpg
Robert Coonrod and Richard Carlson in Bill Nixon's office. Both were presidents and CEOs of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting from 1992-2005.
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3 of 8 — Bill Nixon with Smothers Brothers.jpg
Bill Nixon after interviewing Dick and Tom Smothers whose "Smother's Brothers Comedy Hour" was one of the most influential variety shows in America.
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4 of 8 — Bill Nixon with Bob Corker.jpg
Bill Nixon interviews Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker for "True Iran: The Global Jihad." Bill served as director and writer of the feature-length documentary, which examines the Islamic Republic of Iran and its nearly 40-year legacy as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.
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5 of 8 — Bill Nixon with Walter Cronkite.jpg
One of Bill Nixon's favorite interviews early in his career was with Walter Cronkite, one of the most trusted names in journalism.
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6 of 8 — Bill with Pope John Paul II.jpg
After the fall of communism, Bill Nixon was part of the North Atlantic Assembly (NATO) team that worked on expanding the Alliance with the former Warsaw Pact countries of Polar, Hungary and the Czech Republic. President Reagan, Pope John Paul II, and Margaret Thatcher were instrumental in that historic development.
William Nixon
7 of 8 — Bill Nixon with Orrin Hatch & Laslo Szabo.jpg
Bill Nixon with Senator Orrin G. Hatch and Dr. Laslo Szabo, Hungarian Ambassador to the United States, prior to the announcement of the Budapest Hungary Temple by President Russell M. Nelson.
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8 of 8 — Bill Nixon - President Reagan homecoming.jpg
A page from Bill Nixon's scrapbook, compiled by his daughter, commemorating President Reagan's return to the White House after he was shot.
William Nixon