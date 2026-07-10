The last word: A Reagan speechwriter's long way home

William Nixon's resume reads like a history lesson: years spent writing speeches in the Reagan White House, decades co-authoring legislation and building an international consulting firm with clients spanning the globe. His Midway home holds the evidence of it all — mementos and pictures from a life lived at the center of power.

Amber Borowski Johnson sat down with him to hear more about his life. A few hours in, the titles start to fall away. Beneath the headlines is a story Bill has carried quietly for most of his life.

This is an episode about the gifts we're given, the truth we owe ourselves and what happens when one man, after a lifetime, finally brings them together.