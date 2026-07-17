Live from the KPCW studio: The cast of 'Shrek Jr.'

This week's Campfire Music Sesh features members of the Egyptian Youth Theater cast of Shrek Jr. performing live in the KPCW studio. Emma Swisher, Kaia Swisher, and Keira Kolander open with the heartfelt "I Know It's Today," followed by Foster Maziarz and Keira Kolander performing the fan-favorite duet "I Think I Got You Beat." The cast also shares a behind-the-scenes look at the production, what it's like bringing these beloved characters to life, and why live theater continues to inspire young performers in our community.