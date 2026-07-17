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The Community Campfire

Live from the KPCW studio: The cast of 'Shrek Jr.'

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:11 PM MDT
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Foster Maziarz as Shrek with Keira Kolander as adult Fiona; Emma Swisher and Kaia Swisher as young and teenage Fiona
KPCW
Foster Maziarz as Shrek with Keira Kolander as adult Fiona; Emma Swisher and Kaia Swisher as young and teenage Fiona

This week's Campfire Music Sesh features members of the Egyptian Youth Theater cast of Shrek Jr. performing live in the KPCW studio. Emma Swisher, Kaia Swisher, and Keira Kolander open with the heartfelt "I Know It's Today," followed by Foster Maziarz and Keira Kolander performing the fan-favorite duet "I Think I Got You Beat." The cast also shares a behind-the-scenes look at the production, what it's like bringing these beloved characters to life, and why live theater continues to inspire young performers in our community.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick