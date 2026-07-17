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The Community Campfire

Pedal therapy for veterans

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:13 PM MDT
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Expeditionary Veterans Association on the Blue Sage Trail with Mt. Timpanogos in the distance
Chris Manning
Expeditionary Veterans Association on the Blue Sage Trail with Mt. Timpanogos in the distance

Not all wounds are visible.

That's the idea behind a new Utah chapter of the Expeditionary Veterans Association, where a handful of veterans, spouses, neighbors and friends gather for something as simple as a bike ride. No agenda. No pressure. Just people showing up for one another. Some come to heal. Others come to support someone they love. Sometimes their kids come too.

Partway through the ride, one small moment says everything about why this group exists. It's a story about pedaling, supporting one another, sometimes riding in silence, and making sure no one has to carry the weight alone.

Expeditionary Veterans Association at the trailhead
Brian Eichstead
Expeditionary Veterans Association at the trailhead

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson