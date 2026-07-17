Pedal therapy for veterans

Not all wounds are visible.

That's the idea behind a new Utah chapter of the Expeditionary Veterans Association, where a handful of veterans, spouses, neighbors and friends gather for something as simple as a bike ride. No agenda. No pressure. Just people showing up for one another. Some come to heal. Others come to support someone they love. Sometimes their kids come too.

Partway through the ride, one small moment says everything about why this group exists. It's a story about pedaling, supporting one another, sometimes riding in silence, and making sure no one has to carry the weight alone.