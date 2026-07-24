LIVE from the KPCW studio: Dr. Bob

Dr. Bob founder Jeffrey Howery joins The Community Campfire to look back on 44 years of making music in Park City. Howery traces the band’s roots to 1982, when he and Betsy Connor returned from New York and started Dr. Bob in a house on Park Avenue, after earlier years playing locally with the Barney Fife Band.

Howery also reflects on his time as a journalist and editor at Rolling Stone, his eight-hour encounter with gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, and the inspiration behind his book, DIY Rockstar. Along the way, he shares memories of Park City’s old bar scene, explains how decades of day labor inspired the song “Rented Mule,” and talks about the classic-rock influences behind the band’s 11 albums.

The session also previews Dr. Bob’s 44th anniversary concert at Prospector Park taking place on July 25th at 5:00 pm. He closes with performing “Rasta Man,” his tribute to Bob Marley.