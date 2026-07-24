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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Dr. Bob

By John Burdick,
Mitchell Elliott
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:10 PM MDT
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Dr. Bob aka Jeffery Howrey
John Gonthier
Dr. Bob aka Jeffery Howrey

Dr. Bob founder Jeffrey Howery joins The Community Campfire to look back on 44 years of making music in Park City. Howery traces the band’s roots to 1982, when he and Betsy Connor returned from New York and started Dr. Bob in a house on Park Avenue, after earlier years playing locally with the Barney Fife Band.

Howery also reflects on his time as a journalist and editor at Rolling Stone, his eight-hour encounter with gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, and the inspiration behind his book, DIY Rockstar. Along the way, he shares memories of Park City’s old bar scene, explains how decades of day labor inspired the song “Rented Mule,” and talks about the classic-rock influences behind the band’s 11 albums.

The session also previews Dr. Bob’s 44th anniversary concert at Prospector Park taking place on July 25th at 5:00 pm. He closes with performing “Rasta Man,” his tribute to Bob Marley.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott