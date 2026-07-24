Pigs, purpose and the Price family
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Behind every ribbon at the Wasatch County Fair is a summer of 7 a.m. wake-ups, careful feeding schedules and pigs that are somehow always convinced they’re starving.
Jaymie and Jensen have been raising show pigs for years, and their dad, Jason, grew up on a nearby dairy farm, well aware of exactly what he’s trying to pass down: hard work, showing up and not being afraid to get dirty. But stick around, and you’ll find out it goes even deeper than that.
Fair warning: There’s also a hilarious Napoleon Dynamite fact-check, because sometimes real life is stranger than fiction.