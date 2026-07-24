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The Community Campfire

Pigs, purpose and the Price family

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:56 PM MDT
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The Price family
Price family
The Price family

Behind every ribbon at the Wasatch County Fair is a summer of 7 a.m. wake-ups, careful feeding schedules and pigs that are somehow always convinced they’re starving.

Jaymi and Jensen Price with their pigs
Price family
Jaymi and Jensen Price with their pigs

Jaymie and Jensen have been raising show pigs for years, and their dad, Jason, grew up on a nearby dairy farm, well aware of exactly what he’s trying to pass down: hard work, showing up and not being afraid to get dirty. But stick around, and you’ll find out it goes even deeper than that.

Fair warning: There’s also a hilarious Napoleon Dynamite fact-check, because sometimes real life is stranger than fiction.

The Price children at the Wasatch County Fair
Price family
The Price children at the Wasatch County Fair

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson