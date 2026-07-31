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The Community Campfire

Midway to paradise: From a small-town art classroom to a Renaissance masterpiece

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:47 PM MDT
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Hannah Moss Stevenson in front of BYU's Gates of Paradise
Hannah Moss Stevenson
Hannah Moss Stevenson in front of BYU's Gates of Paradise

Not many college seniors can say they spent their final year laying gold leaf on a replica of the Gates of Paradise.

Hannah Moss Stevenson, a Midway woman and BYU art major, did exactly that. She joined a project nearly a decade in the making, the result of more than thirteen thousand student labor hours and a backstory that spans continents and centuries.

Lorenzo Ghiberti's legendary doors are now on display at Brigham Young University’s Museum of Art in Provo. And the road that brought them there is almost as extraordinary as the work itself.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson