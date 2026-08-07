LIVE from the the KPCW studio: Tony Oros
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On this Community Campfire Musical Sesh, veteran cover musician Tony Oros talks about his journey from Chicago to Hollywood to the stages of Park City. Tony shares how a six-week gig in Salt Lake City turned into a lifelong Utah home, his niche as the go-to “Gringo music” guy in Mexico and why he’s shifted from ‘80s wig-and-costume tributes to more soulful cover work. He also treats listeners to his original tune “I Love Me” and a moving Colin Hay cover that reveals the heart behind his decades on stage.