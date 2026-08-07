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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the the KPCW studio: Tony Oros

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:40 AM MDT
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Tony Oros performing live in the KPCW studio
KPCW
Tony Oros performing live in the KPCW studio

On this Community Campfire Musical Sesh, veteran cover musician Tony Oros talks about his journey from Chicago to Hollywood to the stages of Park City. Tony shares how a six-week gig in Salt Lake City turned into a lifelong Utah home, his niche as the go-to “Gringo music” guy in Mexico and why he’s shifted from ‘80s wig-and-costume tributes to more soulful cover work. He also treats listeners to his original tune “I Love Me” and a moving Colin Hay cover that reveals the heart behind his decades on stage.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick