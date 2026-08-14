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The Community Campfire

Leveling the slopes & fields: Heather Sims and YSA

By Andrea Buchanan
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:55 AM MDT
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YSA Mountain Bike Team
Heather Sims
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YSA Mountain Bike Team

Heather Sims’ passion for sports and youth development isn't just a career path—it’s a lifelong calling. Guided by the belief that every child deserves a team in their corner, Heather serves as the Programs Director for the Youth Sports Alliance. In this role, she oversees initiatives designed to make sports, physical literacy, and winter athletics accessible to all local youth.

From expanding after-school programs to supporting scholarship pathways for underserved athletes, Heather turns her passion into tangible opportunities. For her, success isn't measured solely by scores or trophies, but by the confidence built, the friendships formed, and the lifelong habits nurtured through play.

The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan