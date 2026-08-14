Leveling the slopes & fields: Heather Sims and YSA

Heather Sims’ passion for sports and youth development isn't just a career path—it’s a lifelong calling. Guided by the belief that every child deserves a team in their corner, Heather serves as the Programs Director for the Youth Sports Alliance. In this role, she oversees initiatives designed to make sports, physical literacy, and winter athletics accessible to all local youth.

From expanding after-school programs to supporting scholarship pathways for underserved athletes, Heather turns her passion into tangible opportunities. For her, success isn't measured solely by scores or trophies, but by the confidence built, the friendships formed, and the lifelong habits nurtured through play.